Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.20 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $122.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $123.65.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

