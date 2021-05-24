Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.24 Million Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178,894 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Hostess Brands worth $19,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after buying an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $14,796,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after buying an additional 862,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $10,290,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.