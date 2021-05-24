Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of New Jersey Resources worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $42.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.