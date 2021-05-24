Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,520 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,635 shares of company stock worth $1,869,681 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTN opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

