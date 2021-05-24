Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $65,332,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

