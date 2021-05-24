VINchain Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.30 million and $223,193.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.04 or 0.00896136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.80 or 0.09248767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00082762 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.