Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virco Mfg. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

VIRC stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

