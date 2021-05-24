Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

VST opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,214,310. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Vistra by 12.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 396,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101,225 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Vistra by 26.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

