Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $572.94 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $572.94 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00006618 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00068988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.49 or 0.01002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.92 or 0.10923127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00086613 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

