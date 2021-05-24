Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE WDR remained flat at $$24.98 on Monday. 5,534,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,422. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,917.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 726,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 690,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 133,989 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,053,000.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

