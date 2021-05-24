Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $141.84 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $399.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.72.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

