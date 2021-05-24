Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Hits $58.92 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $58.92 million and $10.56 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.04 or 0.06787486 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00186472 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 154.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

