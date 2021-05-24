Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €100.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €93.40 ($109.88).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €85.30 ($100.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is €85.93 and its 200 day moving average is €76.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €48.74 ($57.34) and a twelve month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

