Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target Increased to GBX 825 by Analysts at Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 825 ($10.78) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:WOSG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 789 ($10.31). 108,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 805.80 ($10.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 719.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 617.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97.

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Anders Romberg sold 863,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46), for a total value of £6,253,788.92 ($8,170,615.26). Also, insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.66), for a total value of £6,630,000 ($8,662,137.44).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

