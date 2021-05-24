Watchman Group Inc. Invests $247,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,179,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,203.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,311.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3,207.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

