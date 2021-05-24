Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Watsco by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Watsco by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $284.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

