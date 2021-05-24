WD Rutherford LLC Buys 245 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $13.72 on Monday, reaching $838.71. 6,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $822.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $774.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

