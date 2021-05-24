WD Rutherford LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

NYSE TREX traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.48. 1,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,399. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

