WD Rutherford LLC Increases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $551,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $2,652,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,580. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.57 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

