WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.82. 27,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.61 and a 200-day moving average of $232.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.