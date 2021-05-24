WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up about 2.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.16. 3,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.90. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.22.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

