We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average of $232.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.