Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33,345.2% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 196,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 196,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,347. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $99.57.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

