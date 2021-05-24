Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,514,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 28.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $105,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

AVUS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.01. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.