Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lyft (LYFT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT):

5/17/2021 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

5/11/2021 – Lyft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gradual recovery in Lyft’s ride volumes is encouraging.Owing to recovery in rideshare rides, Lyft’s first-quarter 2021 performance improved sequentially. Total revenues increased 7% from the fourth quarter of 2020 with 7.5% rise in Active Riders. Moreover, with gradual recovery in rides and consistent cost-control efforts, the company’s adjusted EBITDA losses have been improving over the past few quarters. Despite coronavirus-led challenges, management still feels that Lyft might be able to turn to profit (on an adjusted EBITDA basis) in third-quarter 2021 itself, ahead of the fourth quarter as was previously expected. Amid these positives, shares of Lyft have outperformed its industry in a year. However, Lyft’s ride volumes continue to be weaker than the pre-pandemic levels despite seeing improvement from the dramatic lows.”

5/11/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $76.00 to $80.00.

5/5/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $70.00.

4/26/2021 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,802,506 shares of company stock worth $310,809,256. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after buying an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

