Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) recently:

5/20/2021 – Carrols Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Carrols Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

5/14/2021 – Carrols Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Carrols Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.77. 1,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $297.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

