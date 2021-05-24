Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Howden Joinery Group (HWDN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Howden Joinery Group (LON: HWDN):

5/19/2021 – Howden Joinery Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Howden Joinery Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/10/2021 – Howden Joinery Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Howden Joinery Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Howden Joinery Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock remained flat at $GBX 780 ($10.19) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 690,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,691. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 787.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 714.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 827 ($10.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

