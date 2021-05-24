Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418,322 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Welltower worth $88,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of WELL opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

