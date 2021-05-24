Westchester Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32,023.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.39. The stock had a trading volume of 43,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $341.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

