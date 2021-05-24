Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

WNEB opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $207.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

