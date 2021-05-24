Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 120,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 998,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY opened at $37.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.