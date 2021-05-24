White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,105 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.80. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,641. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $178.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

