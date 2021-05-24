White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,191. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.