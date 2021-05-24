White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average is $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

