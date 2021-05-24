Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives $38.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLL. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.