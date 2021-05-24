Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.80

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 16350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.