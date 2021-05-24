William Banyai Sells 20,275 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,430,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20.

On Monday, March 22nd, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00.

NASDAQ TWST traded up $3.91 on Monday, hitting $99.32. 564,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,674. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.43. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 253.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

