William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Friday, May 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $45.67 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $81,748,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $65,299,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

