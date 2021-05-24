William Blair Begins Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DV. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shares of DV opened at $32.20 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

