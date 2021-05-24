Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WLTW. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

WLTW opened at $262.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.