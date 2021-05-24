Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stake Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after buying an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

WLTW stock opened at $262.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.84. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

