WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,481,724 shares of company stock worth $526,579,203. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 502,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,024,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

