WINk Price Up 5% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021106 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $349.01 or 0.00925555 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

