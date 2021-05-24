Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

WZZZY opened at $16.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

