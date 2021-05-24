Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,781,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.42 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $162.66 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average of $240.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of -192.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

