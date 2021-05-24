Workday (WDAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $162.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

