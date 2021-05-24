Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.09. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

