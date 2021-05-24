XP (NASDAQ:XP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 194,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,313,624 shares.The stock last traded at $39.28 and had previously closed at $40.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 2.02.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.99 million during the quarter. XP had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XP Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of XP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of XP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of XP by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

