XSGD Hits Market Cap of $40.80 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $40.80 million and $225,836.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00059937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00378621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00191749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.47 or 0.00905398 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,190 coins and its circulating supply is 54,570,907 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars.

