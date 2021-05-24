Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 93,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,596. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yandex by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

